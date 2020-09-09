Bayer appoints Rachana Panda to head comms, public affairs & sustainability

08 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Bayer has appointed Rachana Panda as Vice- President and Country Head for Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability for South Asia. As a member of Bayer’s South Asia Leadership Team, she will work across all of Bayer’s businesses in the region, in addition to collaborating with global teams to provide impetus to the group’s multiple initiatives in India.

Said D Narain, Senior Bayer Representative for South Asia and Vice Chairman and Managing Director for Bayer CropScience Limited: “At Bayer, we continue to build on our long legacy of over 100 years as a trusted partner for both India and South Asia. As we work towards delivering on our vision of ‘Health for all, hunger for none’, we are delighted to welcome Rachana on board. With her vast experience across sectors, she will play a pivotal role in enabling Bayer achieve its commitments to support society and business growth in the region.“

In her earlier role, Panda was the Chief Communications Officer for GE South Asia. Over her career, she has also worked with companies such as Alstom, Alcatel and UTStarcom.