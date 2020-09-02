Bausch + Lomb’s “Live Better, Live Now” campaign

02 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Bausch + Lomb India has launched a campaign asking people to look at the positive side of the situation and celebrate the many brighter moments that have come along the way.

Commenting on the campaign, Sanjay Bhutani, MD, Bausch + Lomb India said: “In times of uncertainty, we all need an antidote that can help us keep a positive attitude. I firmly believe that this antidote, lies within us and all we need to do is simply change our outlook towards life and situations. Through the ‘live better, live now’ campaign, Bausch + Lomb India aims to humbly urge viewers to focus on all the good things in our lives today and march forward with determination and hope for brighter tomorrow.”

Added Chandni Shah, COO, Kinnect: “Inevitably, during this unique period of nationwide lockdown, we noticed it’s been a difficult journey for a lot of people to adapt to the new normal. With Bausch + Lomb’s ‘Live better, Live now’ campaign, we focused on creating communication that highlights the positive aspects of the lockdown and urges people to embrace the new normal. We wanted people to look beyond the uncertainties, and reflect time upon what makes them happy.”