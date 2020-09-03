BARC India to mitigate landing page impact

By A Correspondent

BARC India has introduced algorithms into its data validation method to mitigate the impact of landing page on viewership data across all genres of channels, a major peeve with a section of broadcasters especially in the news category. Data release for Week 34, 2020, data starting August 22, 2020, which has been released today (Sep 3) reflects the new initiative.

Said Dr Derrick Gray, Chief of Measurement Science & Business Analytics, BARC India: “The results of hundreds of hours of research and several months of rigorous development and testing are very promising. BARC India will now be able to mitigate any landing page anomaly to better reflect viewer’s choice,” adding: “The existing method was based on symptomatic statistics and we have improved upon it with a method that directly uses inferential statistics to deliver better results across all genres”

Complimenting the efforts of Dr. Gray and his team, Sunil Lulla, CEO, BARC India added: “Considering that the data provided by BARC India builds the currency of the advertising trade, we consistently strive to ensure that our data capture, representation and reporting be as scientific and accurate as possible. This new validation rule will further strengthen the rating currency and provide a level playing field to small and large broadcasters.”

Said Nakul Chopra, member Oversight Committee and the BARC India Board about the ‘Data Validation Quality Initiative’, “The ‘Data Validation Quality Initiative’ instituted by BARC India in June 2019 under the supervision of the Oversight Committee involves ongoing industry stakeholder consultations and internal reviews to identify dynamic improvement needed to continue strengthening the robustness of its ratings”.