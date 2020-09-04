ASCI adds 3k digital platforms for monitoring

04 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has partnered with TAM Media Research to add the monitoring of digital platforms to the already tracked print and television media under its National Advertising Monitoring Service (NAMS) for identifying potentially misleading advertisements. Initially, ASCI will track the food and beverage, healthcare and education sectors on digital media as they accounted for 79% of the complaints processed by ASCI last year, notes a communique, which adds: “With this, ASCI will now be monitoring a media horizon that is estimated to have more than 80% of India’s advertising spend on it. With digital advertising now accounting for 30% of the total mediaspends, and growing fast, this was the need of the hour. The variety of platforms covered spans search engines to video sites, news portals and websites for interests like astrology and automobiles. It is a natural extension of the responsibilities ASCI takes on to ensure the highest ethical standards in advertising and to increase consumer trust in it.”

Said Rohit Gupta, Chairman, ASCI: “We live in a world that’s becoming more digital by the day, so a lot of marketing is shifting to such platforms. For a self-regulatory body, it makes sense to expand our monitoring of the offline space to include the online space as well. I believe ASCI is the only self-regulatory organisation in the world that does such extensive and ongoing monitoring of advertising. We couldn’t have asked for a better partner than TAM – its reputation and wide experience will help us achieve our mission to enhance trust in advertising and to ensure that our ethical code is adhered to.”