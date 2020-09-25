Arvind Kumar, seasoned mediaperson & Ad Club Blr exec director, passes away

25 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Arvind Kumar, seasoned mediaperson and Executive Director, The Advertising Club Bangalore, passed away earlier today (September 25) in Bengaluru reportedly after a massive heart attack.

Arvind Kumar had been spearheading the operations of The Advertising Club Bangalore since 2007 and was also Group Advisor, Marudam Group of Companies since 13 years.

Before that he was Senior Vice President he started as the All-India head of sales and marketing of the channels. He was launched four channels under the Alpha brand for Zee and also headed the Zee – Asianet jv Dakshin Media as its Director and headed and launched Asianet Bharati in Tamil and Asianet Kaveri in Kannada before he started his own enterprise at Barterbiz. Earlier he spent many years with the Times of India group and Eenadu.

Notes a communique from The Advertising Club Bangalore: “He has been the pillar of The Advertising Club Bangalore and part of the Managing Committee since 1985. He has served as the Secretary, Vice President as well as President of the Club for 3 terms. He was currently associated with the The Ad Club Bangalore as its Executive Director overseeing all the activities of the Club, continuously exploring new programs, initiatives and ways in which to create a world class platform. He will be remembered, not only for his great humour and child-like curiosity, serving the advertising community of Bangalore selflessly for decades, but also as a hugely respected and outstanding human being, who everyone loved and is devasted to see leave.”

RIP, Arvind.