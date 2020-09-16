Arun Srinivas to helm Facebook’s Global Business Group

15 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Facebook has announced the appointment of Arun Srinivas as Director of Global Business Group to lead the strategy and delivery of the India marketing solutions charter that is focused on large advertisers and agencies. He will have the company’s key business vertical teams, agency teams, and business solutions teams reporting into him.

Srinivas comes with 24 years of experience in senior sales and marketing roles at companies such as OLA, Unilever, and Reebok. He also did a stint at investment firm WestBridge Capital Partners where he led the consumer vertical. His last assignment was with Ola, where he was Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Ola Mobility. Srinivas started his career with Reebok and then moved to Unilever where he spent more than 15 years across food, beverages, skin care, and personal care categories. He is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata.

Said Sandeep Bhushan, Director and Head of Global Marketing Solutions, Facebook India: “Facebook is committed to enabling economic opportunities for businesses, and this charter is more important than ever before as we navigate Covid-19 and the economic crisis. Large businesses and agencies play a crucial role in the country’s digital economy and are critical to driving ecosystem standards for media. I am thrilled to welcome Arun as he joins our team as Director GBG, and leads the mandate to shape the role the Facebook family apps can play in enabling businesses, supporting India’s economic recovery, and building the digital advertising ecosystem of the country.”