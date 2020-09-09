Arindam Mukherjee joins Kaizzen as Director – Media & Strategy

By A Correspondent

PR and digital media agency Kaizzen has strengthened its media advisory and content services, with the appointment of Arindam Mukherjee as Director – Media and Strategy. Mukherjee will focus on media, strategy and content for Kaizzen’s clients and work closely with Vineet Handa, Founder and CEO, Kaizzen and Rahul Mehta, COO, Kaizzen.

Mukherjee has been a business journalist for over 25 years and was last with Outlook Money magazine as Editor.

Said Handa: “Arindam is a highly experienced and respected business journalist with over two decades of experience in mainstream media and I welcome him to our leadership team. He has deep understanding of the working of the media,in addition to domain expertise and knowledge on various sectors, which will provide a significant value addition to our existing clients and help strengthen our media advisory and content services overall”.

Added Mukherjee: “I am excited to join Kaizzen and to work with Vineet and Rahul to strengthen the media advisory and content services at Kaizzen. I will bring in all learnings from my long media experience to work for furtheringthe growth of Kaizzen.”