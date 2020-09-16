Amin Rozani elevated as CEO, Spartan Group

15 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Leading digital gaming platform Spartan Group has elevated Amin Rozani to the position of Group CEO of Spartan Group.

Holding the position of Founder and Managing Director for Spartan Poker earlier, Rozani will now play an integral role in strategising business operations and spearheading the company’s expansion across international markets. His primary task will be to introduce more gaming platforms under the Spartan umbrella, acquire an in-house advanced tech team, and build a new payment gateway to drive audience growth and usage.

Commenting on his new role, Rozani said: “I am excited to undertake the new responsibility with Spartan Group. It has been a great journey since we have launched the platform. The Spartan team’s efforts have led the platform to be one of the leading gaming apps with over 1 million users across the country. This milestone further inspires the team to strive ahead and expand into different gaming verticals including Spartan Rummy and Spartan Games to connect with a larger userbase. We will also be appointing new leaders from the existing team by training and guiding for their next roles. I look forward to taking charge of my new role and work with an incredible team further taking Spartan Group to greater heights.”