Ad Club re-elects Partho Dasgupta as President

30 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Advertising, marketing and media industry’s body – The Advertising Club has announced the Managing Committee for 2020-21 at its 66th Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday. Partho Dasgupta has been re-elected to lead the body. Under his leadership, in the past one year, TAC has covered new grounds especially in the area of learning and development, notes a communique. He has also come out in support of the industry in these unprecedented times by proactively refunding entry fees for the ABBY Awards 2020.

Speaking about the re-appointment, Dasgupta has said: “It has been an honour to serve and be re-elected as the President of one of the most prestigious Advertising Clubs in the country, and I am truly humbled by the faith and trust that my Industry peers and seniors have bestowed upon me. This is a difficult year for all of us and I look forward to doing our best for the Club in the forthcoming year. As expressed in the beginning of the year, the committee has gone beyond our Marquee events and tried to do new things this year. Initiatives like Leadership Development Programme is something we would like to push forward this year too.”

The OfficeBearers of The Advertising Club for 2020-2021 are:

:: Partho Dasgupta: President

:: Partha Sinha: Vice President

:: Bhaskar Das: Secretary

:: Aditya Swamy: Jt. Secretary

:: Shashi Sinha: Treasurer

The Managing Committee members include the below industry leaders who will play a decisive role in driving synergies and ensuring the success of all The Advertising Club initiatives:

:: Vikas Khanchandani

:: Pradeep Dwivedi

:: Sonia Huria

:: Mitrajit Bhattacharya

:: Sidharth Rao

:: Punitha Arumugam

:: Raj Nayak

And the following has been co-opted on the managing committee.

:: Ajay Kakar

:: Rana Barua

:: Sabbas Joseph

And then there is a industry leaders who will “continue to bring value to The Advertising Club through their expertise and deep understanding of the respective industry segments::

:: Debabrata Mukherjee

:: Avinash Pant

:: Ajay Chandwani

:: Kartik Sharma

:: Asha Kharga

:: Rathi Gangappa

:: Sapangeet Rajwant

:: Namrata Tata

:: Sanjay Adesara

Vikram Sakhuja will continue as a member of the Managing Committee as the Immediate Past President for the ensuing year.