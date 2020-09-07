Achche Din for Viacom18’s Bigg Boss for Revenues

07 Sep,2020

By Pradyuman Maheshwari

They don’t make too many of them in this world. Especially in the cruel world of television network sales. But then there’s Mahesh Shetty, Head, Network Sales at Viacom18. Cool, candid and absolutely honest.

In fact given the interviews, I have done in the past, I thought it would be good to ask him some tough questions. But then he was so frank in his response – that Chinese electronics player Vivo backed out of the sponsorship of the network’s marquee property, Bigg Boss.

But now as the channel gets set for the 14th edition of the show, Shetty spoke on a variety of issues. The sponsorship by Mobile Player League, Salman Khan, other shows on Colors and revenues for the network as a whole.

Sit back. Watch. Enjoy. Like.