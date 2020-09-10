65% of millennials & Gen Z prefer OTT over TV: DAN report

10 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

The Data Sciences Division of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India has unveiled an OTT Insights report, ‘Now Streaming: The Indian Youth OTT Story’ under its specialist consumer insights wing Dentsu Marketing Cloud (DMC) Insights. The report covers deep findings of OTT content and gaming habits of the Gen Z and Millennial audiences from Urban India.

India’s on demand digital streaming industry surpassed the national film industry in terms of both viewership and growth. With entertainment gone online coupled with a surge in online gamers, the pandemic has proven to be a fillip to the sector with consumers confined to their homes. With the Indian OTT base being pegged to triple this year, the OTT sector presents a huge opportunity for investment into video content and mobile gaming services.

Here are the key highlights of the report:

:: 49% of India’s youth spend 2-3 hours a day binge watching content.

:: 4 hours is the average time spent in consuming OTT video content in a day by millennials and Gen Z.

:: On average, people signed on to 3 new OTT platforms during lockdown.

:: 65% of millennials and Gen Z Prefer consuming video content on an OTT platform over TV.

Commenting on the launch, Gautam Mehra, CEO, DAN Programmatic & Chief Data Officer, DAN – South Asia said: “While a large chunk of India is a single TV household, affordable data and advancements in mobile technology has been a huge boost to the country’s growing online content and gaming consumer base. This, coupled with the effects of the lockdown has led to the dramatic growth of online video content consumers and gamers with a high increment of audiences coming from a very young segment of the population. The report reveals trends of platforms of choice as well as a growing subscriber base and supports our investments into our recently launched OTT Planner – DMC Video+ as well as the world’s first gaming DSP – Dentsu Play to support advertisers navigate their investments in this ecosystem.”

The report has been unveiled under the unit’s specialist research wing – Dentsu Marketing Cloud (DMC) Insights. The DMC Insights offers an expertise-led model to assist Dentsu Data Sciences’ research & insights, consulting and practice teams in delivering differentiated values to our clients.

Added Abhinay Bhasin, Vice President (South Asia) – Data Sciences and Head of DMC Insights, Dentsu Aegis Network: “With online video and gaming seeing the maximum growth of time spent during the lockdown, we recognize the need for an industry level research report to give a direction towards which this segment of the economy is moving. Moreover, with or sans crisis, understanding Gen Z and millennials will form a cornerstone of new age marketing given their growing spending power coupled by their ability to influence older generations. This report is but the first step from DMC Insights to deliver industry level insights on this audience covering their impact on various aspects of consumption and growth.”

Link to the report: https://dentsumarketing.cloud/dmcinsights.php