Flipkart launches insights tool for brands

31 Aug,2020

By A Correspondent

Flipkart, the e-commerce marketplace, has introduced ‘Brand Pulse’, an insights tool to help brands understand their awareness in the minds of consumers. Brand Pulse, notes a communique, will enable brands to understand their relevance with context to competition, which, in turn, will help them develop timely and focused marketing plans on Flipkart.

Speaking on the launch of Brand Pulse, Prakash Sikaria, Vice President – Growth and Monetization at Flipkart, said: “In the multimedia world that we live in, it is imperative for brands to understand the user journey in deeper ways and be strategically present on the platform where the decision to purchase is being made. With our deep consumer understanding, we believe that we can bring more purpose to the brands that are present on our platform, by leveraging real-time consumer behaviour to understand their awareness index. We believe that Brand Pulse will be the simplest way for a brand to understand how they are faring against the competition, which will enable them to measure brand health metrics on Flipkart through a new lens.”