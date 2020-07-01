Wavemaker wins e-commerce mandate for Mondelez

01 Jul,2020

By A Correspondent

Wavemaker announced it has bagged the e-commerce mandate for Mondelez India. As part of the mandate, Wavemaker will focus on building and scaling the brand and its products through various e-commerce channel partners.

Said Anil Viswanathan, Director – Marketing (Chocolates), Mondelez India: “In our journey towards Marketing and Digital Excellence, we have made great progress in the past years with support from our ecosystem partners. Wavemaker, our media partner, has played an integral role in this journey. Our next focus in this journey is to integrate our e-commerce media activation with the core media business and we are keen for Wavemaker to manage this combined business for Mondelez India. We are confident that with this, we will scale our integrated marketing approach further and leverage greater synergies with a Full Funnel approach to media planning and deployment”.

Added Ajay Gupte, CEO, South Asia, Wavemaker: “We are extremely delighted to be chosen by Mondelez India to drive their e-commerce mandate as well. This extension of our association with Mondelez India reaffirms our focus and investment in the domain of data, analytics, tools and the right talent to drive it.”

Said Garima Dikshit, Head of e-commerce, Mondelez Indi: “E-commerce is a key growth priority for Mondelez India. We believe Wavemaker brings expertise of the online ecosystem as well as strategic synergies with our traditional and digital media. We look forward to creating some industry leading work in this partnership”. Wavemaker won Mondelez India media duties in 2018.