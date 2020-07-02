Twenty First Century Media (TCM) appoints Basant Dhawan as CEO

02 Jul,2020

By A Correspondent

TCM, a full service sports marketing and management company for over three decades has appointed Basant Dhawan as Chief Executive officer.

Said Lokesh Sharma, Managing Director, TCM: “As a company with expertise in providing holistic solutions to sports marketing and management, Basant’s deep knowledge as a leader in running broadcast business ,creating & managing Sports IPs with rich experience across functions will help us to further scale up and diversify our businesses.”

Added Dhawan: “I am excited to be back in the sports industry after my previous stint as CEO of business and English news channels at Network 18. I look forward to contributing towards TCM’s vision of establishing itself as a leader in the sports marketing & management in India & internationally. TCM has been in the sports business for close to three decades and is unique in terms of its services. It is continuously helping right holders and brands to leverage sports for driving business & marketing needs. It is further looking at new sporting opportunities in line with the demand & changing consumption of today’s sports fan.”

Prior to his recent stint with CNN News 18 and CNBC TV 18 as CEO, Dhawan was with Star Sports as SVP & Head Emerging Sports. He was part of the team that has delivered the new domestic leagues to India – Pro Kabaddi, Indian Super League, Premier Badminton League etc besides establishing premium sports like English Premier League, Grand slams for Indian viewers.

Before Star Sports, Dhawan was with Vodafone India where he successfully managed its brand sponsorship of the IPL & created activation IPs like Vodafone Superfan and the Zoo Zoos IPL campaigns. He headed the Media function as General Manager.