Scroll Mantra Appoints Nikhil Sharda as EVP

01 Jul,2020

By A Correspondent

Integrated marketing communications agency Scroll Mantra has appointed Nikhil Sharda as its Executive Vice President – Creative and Digital Communications.

Prior to joining Scroll Mantra, Nikhil served as the Creative Director at Frog Ideas. Commenting on the appointment, Neha Bajaj, Founder and Managing Director at Scroll Mantra said: “Despite the challenges brought on by this year, I believe that 2020 is an opportune time for brands to invest more in digital and new-age communications. The need for both PR and Digital is even more stronger and relevant during these times for brands to reach their relevant stakeholders and have an edge vis a vis its competitors. Nikhil’s reputation for excellence and driving exceptional results precedes him and I am very happy to welcome him to the Scroll Mantra family. I strongly believe that Nikhil will prove to be a value addition to our growing ecosystem and will help us scale our creative and digital wings substantially.”