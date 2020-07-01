PR Pundit wins RR Global mandate

01 Jul,2020

By A Correspondent

Electrical equipment major RR Global has mandated PR Pundit for its comms needs. PR Pundit will be responsible to manage the communication of RR Global’s foray in the two-wheel electric segment in India.

The scope of work includes strategic planning along with media and influencer engagement to introduce and build the new brand – Bgauss. This will be a pan-India launch and sustenance programme to be executed by PR Pundit’s team across New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Said Priyanka Kabra, Brand Director, RR Global/ Bgauss: “We were impressed by the creative approach, passion and agility demonstrated by PR Pundit. These attributes were paramount for us in ascertaining our PR service provider. We look forward to a rewarding partnership as we prepare to introduce BGAUSS and nurture an ecosystem of clean & green urban mobility in India.”

Added Neha Singhvi, Chief Operating Officer, PR Pundit: “RR Global has a strong legacy in the electrical industry and we are truly honoured to have been awarded this responsibility. RR Global was looking for out-of-the-box thinking, beyond the conventional PR route and our blended approach based on insights, struck the right chord. With the future of urban mobility being electric, we are excited to partner RR Global to drive a paradigm shift in daily commute and lifestyle. We aim to execute an innovative and high-impact PR campaign to build aspiration for the brand.”