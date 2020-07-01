L&K Saatchi & Saatchi strengthens planning team

01 Jul,2020

By A Correspondent

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi India has announced the beefing up of its core planning team across its offices in India. The agency has roped in Anuraag Shrivastav as Vice President – Planning, North. He will be based out of New Delhi and report to Snehasis Bose, Executive Director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi India. The agency has also appointed Shalaka Pradhan as Brand Strategy Director. She will be based out of Bengaluru and also report to Snehasis Bose.

While Shrivastav joins L&K Saatchi & Saatchi from FCB Ulka where he was Senior Brand Planning Director, Pradhan moves from group firm Publicis India where she was Brand Director – Strategy.

Said Bose on the appointments: “Truth is I have been trying to work with Anuraag since 2015. His experience and freshness + understanding of culture and brands + can-do attitude = the strategic-superpowers our clients need and want!! Am really happy that our stars finally aligned!!! Shalaka with her consistent curiosity, her asking of ‘what if?’ is a great fit with the spirit that drives the L&K Saatchi & Saatchi strategic approach. Combined with her solid experience, I believe she will bring the just-right fillip to the Planning team and our clients.”