Isobar wins digital mandate for British Council India brands

01 Jul,2020

By A Correspondent

Isobar India, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN), has been appointed as the digital media partner for British Council Brands – British Council Division and British Council Examinations and English Services India Private Limited, a subsidiary of British Council, UK. British Council provides access to English language training and learning for both students and teachers and creates opportunities for young people to succeed in a globalized world.

Said Nirupa Fernandez, Director Marketing, British Council: “We are very pleased to associate with Isobar in India. We believe that deep customer insights and data analysis drive an effective campaign. We are confident that Isobar can help us deliver an integrated media approach that will help us position our brand effectively across all channels. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to working with Isobar.”

Commenting on the win, Gopa Kumar, Chief Operating Officer, Isobar India added, “We’re excited and proud that British Council India has appointed us to manage their digital duties. With our integrated approach and capabilities of delivering end-to-end solutions, we are confident that we will be able to create a strong connection with our consumers across platforms. We are looking forward to making their digital presence stronger as we move forward.”