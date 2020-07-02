IDBI Federal Life unveils #FutureFearless campaign

02 Jul,2020

By A Correspondent

IDBI Federal Life Insurance has announced the launch of its brand campaign, #FutureFearless which seeks to remind people that the future is not a source of fear, but a place of possibilities.

Speaking on the thought behind the campaign, Karthik Raman, Chief Marketing Officer & Head – Products, IDBI Federal Life Insurance said: “We are living in unprecedented times with disruptions on all fronts. These upheavals coupled with the constant barrage of negative news have added to people’s worry and anxiety. However, our research has shown that while grown-ups are apprehensive of the future and what it holds, the children of today are ready to embrace a world of possibilities. Comfortable with technology, up-to-date with the latest trends and completely aware of the world around them, the next generation of kids are confident and ready to explore new professions and career paths.”

The #FutureFearless campaign has been conceptualised and created in partnership with VMLY&R India.

Added Venkatagiri Rao, Creative Head, VMLY&R India, says, “Twenty years from now, the world will still need engineers and doctors. Just very different kinds of engineers or doctors than parents can imagine. Gene tech, machine learning, climate science, recycling, anti-ageing, space exploration – the emerging needs and opportunities are incredible. Unless parents wake up and overcome their fears to embrace emerging technologies today, they will make their worst fears come true for their children. #FutureFearless is a wakeup call to parents. As an insurance brand, it is imperative that we help our customers make the most of the future, and not just brace for it.”