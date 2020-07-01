Eros Now partners Dish TV

01 Jul,2020

By A Correspondent

Eros Now has announced a partnership with Dish TV whereby Dish TV and D2H users can access Eros Now’s content library including 12,000 plus movie titles, original shows, short-format content Quickie, music through their android set-top boxes – Dish SMRT Hub and D2H Stream, respectively.

Commenting on the partnership, Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now said: “Eros Now has a vast movie catalogue that features cult classics to modern, new-age films. The massive content library offers high-quality experience to the consumers who can consume the content from their homes on smart TVs, at their convenience. This transformation of OTT consumption moving from personal, private devices to television sets in the living room, is a growing trend with movies and other long-format content being consumed on large screens. Eros Now’s endeavour has always been to present the best of online streaming content and provide seamless access to consumers across markets as well as different mediums. The association with Dish TV’s innovative services keeps its vast consumer base glued to the television sets with the inclusion of Eros Now’s content that offers premium OTT experience.”

Added Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India: “In our endeavour to provide the best of both the linear and online entertainment options, we have recently introduced a whole range of connected devices including Android STB’s and streaming sticks. We are happy to partner with Eros Now and this partnership will enable our customers to have access to their vast online content library across both our Dish and D2H platforms. Dish TV India is committed to delivering the best TV viewing experience while offering unique content options to its customers and this partnership is another step in the same direction.”