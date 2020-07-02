Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Since you are also active in academics at m-schools, would you say that it’s better to skip a year and wait for face-to-face physical classes instead of a half- or full-year of online education?

Q. Since you are also active in academics at marketing/media schools, would you say that it’s better to skip a year and wait for the face-to-face physical classes instead of a half or full-year of online education?

A. To concur with your question, is to accept tradition as normal. If disruption, whether tech-led or pandemic led- is the law of the Future, it’s better to get used to it. It would be uncomfortable for both students and teachers, but dodging an environment of thrusted reality might not be a prudent pragmatism. So it’s better to bend, rather facing an end.