Chinese apps, bye bye!

01 Jul,2020

 

We publish some recent and old Amul ads on the India-China geopolitical situation and the ban on some Chinese apps

 

About the boycott of Chinese products… – (June’ 20)

 

New Delhi bans 59 Chinese apps! – (June’ 20)

 

 

Tribute to our bravehearts in Galwan Valley… – (June’ 20)

Cheen ki neend?

India-China summit talks…(Apr’ 18)

 

Cheeni kum,namkeen zyada!

Chinese intrusion into the Indian territory April ’13

 

Hindi Chini Bye Bye?

On the growing tension between India & China.

Related Stories

Post a Comment 
Today's Top Stories
Gallery
Videos
© MXM India Private Limited Powered By: Mediology Software Pvt.Ltd.