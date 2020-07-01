2020 Kyoorius Creative Awards announces juries

01 Jul,2020

By A Correspondent

Kyoorius has announce the jury panel for the 2020 edition of Kyoorius Creative Awards.

The jury comprises: Ajay Gahlaut (CCO & MD, Publicis Worldwide India), Arun Iyer (Founding Partner, Spring Marketing Capital), Ashish Chakravarty (Executive Director & Head – Creative, McCann Worldgroup India), Bobby Pawar (Chairman & CCO, Havas), Emmanuel Upputuru (CCO, Cheil India), Garima Khandelwal (CCO, Mullen Lintas), Gautam Reghunath (CEO, Dentsu Webchutney), Joji Jacob (Co-Founder & Creative Partner, BLKJ), Josy Paul (Chairman, BBDO India), Kunal Jeswani (CEO, Ogilvy India), Malvika Mehra (CCO, Dentsu India), Nirmal Pulickal (Head – India, Facebook Creative Shop), Pallavi Chakravarti (ECD, Taproot Dentsu), Rahul Mathew (NCD, DDB Mudra Group), Raj Kamble (Founder & CCO, Famous Innovations), Ritu Sharda (CCO, Ogilvy India – North), Sukesh Nayak (CCO, Ogilvy India), Swati Bhattacharya (CCO, FCBUlka), Tista Sen (Regional Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson), Umma Saini (Brand & Creative Lead, Google), Varun Duggirala (Content Chief & Co-Founder, The Glitch and Vidya Manmohan (ECD, Grey Group Dubai).

“I am proud to present the prestigious jury panel that will vote on the submitted projects between July 31 and August 8, 2020. The credibility and the comprehensive nature of our judging process remains undeterred, even in a virtual environment,” said Rajesh Kejriwal, founder of Kyoorius, adding: “It is a difficult time for all businesses including advertising, and we hope the Kyoorius Creative Awards plays a small role in the upliftment of the mood of the industry and all those who work in advertising and marketing, especially the younger professionals.”.

Kyoorius Creative Awards has donated 2,000 PPE kits on behalf of the Indian advertising community to help healthcare professionals in Mumbai, Gurugram, New Delhi and Bengaluru. In a bid to reward talent in the advertising space, Zee Entertainment will provide 75 per cent of the cost of each entry at the Kyoorius Creative Awards. The entry fee to the 2020 Kyoorius Creative Awards remains a nominal Rs. 1,500 per entry (exclusive of taxes). Entries can be submitted to awards.kyoorius.com.