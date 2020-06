Zirca launches ‘Request for Brief’ initiative

11 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Zirca, a 360-degree digital solutions provider, has launched ‘Request for Brief’, an initiative set up as a proactive response measure for the marketing world.

Speaking about this initiative, Neena Dasgupta, CEO and Director, Zirca Digital Solutions, said: “In these trying times, digital isn’t just the most cost-effective, but the only medium to plan a swift marketing response and emerge unscathed. Now marketers can make the most of it – with a brand partner who makes life a lot easier. We are looking forward to receiving a lot of briefs.”