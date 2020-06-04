Zee South Cluster contributes to daily wage workers

04 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

In the fight against the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Zee Entertainment has offered financial relief to the daily wage workers in the television industry. As a part of this, the Zee South Cluster has cumulatively donated a large sum of Rs. 1.35 crore to support over 1000 daily wage workers across the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala. The aid has been directly sent to their bank accounts, thus avoiding delays.

Said Siju Prabhakaran, South Cluster Head, Zee Entertainment: “It is during such difficult times that the community must rise to the occasion and take responsibility. We believe that all of us have a basic duty to give back to the society, contributing in whatever way possible to join the efforts in coming of this grave crisis. This initiative of the network to support the daily wage workers in the television industry is a testament to our commitment in supporting the people who form such a crucial part of our industry and hopefully enable them to cope with the new normal that Covid-19 has left us in”,