Zee Anmol & Zee Anmol Cinema make comeback on DD Free Dish

12 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

With a view to consolidate its viewer base and reclaim its leadership position in the HSM rural market, Zee entered the free-to-air space with its return to DD Free Dish starting June 10.

Commenting on the relaunch of Zee Anmol on DD Free Dish, Zee Chief Consumer Officer Prathyusha Agarwal said: “Over the years, Zee Anmol has shared a special relationship with rural India through its deep-rooted understanding of the rural viewer. In the current scenario, we see a tremendous increase in demand for differentiated content on DD Free Dish, especially as a learning from recent wins in Bhojpuri with Zee Biskope and Punjab markets with Zee Punjabi. Our library at ZEE has riveting stories of women with vision and resilience that have the potential of inspiring women in the rural markets who are in search of a role model to look up to. We see this as an opportunity for Zee Anmol to reclaim its leadership position in the HSM Rural market through the channel’s reintroduction on DD Free Dish.”

With Zee Anmol Cinema’s comeback, the channel aims to occupy a distinct position in the Hindi Movie space by establishing a personal connect with our viewers. Added Ruchir Tiwari, Zee Hindi Movies Cluster, Business Head: “Rural markets take the centrestage with more than half of the TV viewership coming from the heartland. With the on-going health concerns, there is an increasing need for entertainment across the country, especially FTA channels considering spending power is decreasing. The recent jump in viewership of movie genre is a testimony to that. With this move, we are hoping to, once again, reach out to a large, content hungry audience base and become their number one choice for wholesome family entertainment.”