WeWork campaign in solidarity with LGBTQIA+ community

18 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

WeWork India hasn show solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community in India, albeit from a distance. To continue celebrations despite the current WFH situation, WeWork India launched an initiative, known as ‘#PrideStreetofWe.’ The campaign, designed and executed by Digitas, aims to move the on-ground experience of a celebratory parade online through a special microsite.

Speaking on this campaign and on WeWork’s culture of diversity and inclusion, Vineet Singh, Group CMO, Embassy Group said: “At WeWork, the ethos of our organisation is one of inclusion, and creating a sense of belonging. It certainly does not change based on who you are or who you love. We believe that personal growth of an individual is interlinked to being in a more diverse, inclusive and aware environment and having an open outlook, and WeWork India is committed to support its community in making this happen. In this time of isolation, the community at WeWork aims to ensure LGBTQIA+ employees and members feel far from distanced. This microsite is our small way of showing love and support as we are extremely passionate about educating and creating safe spaces for everyone. This platform will help people feel empowered and motivate them to share their stories and experiences to help lift one another up.”

Added Unny Radhakrishnan, CEO, Digitas India: “WeWork is a modern brand and lives by values like diversity and inclusion. During Pride month, WeWork wanted to communicate that it stands by the community. Given the lockdown situation and movement restrictions, this simple idea of a virtual pride parade, enables the WeWork community to come together and celebrate.”