We have got your back, says Duroflex in new ad

04 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Leading mattress brands Duroflex has launched a communication talking about its Duropedic orthopedic mattress range as a solution to strained backs.

In a humorous way, Duroflex captures various positions that we tend to take which can strain our backs. Elaborating on the communication, Smita Murarka, Vice President, Marketing, Duroflex, said: “The new normal demands more hours from a person than they have in the day. Hence, day-to-day stress and strain can take a toll on one’s spine resulting in back problems, now that they’ll be sitting in awkward positions while working and doing other tasks at home. This also leads to disruption in sleep schedules. Our message looks to create actionable awareness about Duropedic range of mattresses, India’s only certified orthopedic mattress that provides the best care and restorative support for peoples’ backs whilst they sleep. At a time when we all need to emerge stronger, the Duropedic range of mattresses is an ideal solution to help the body and mind respond optimally to any challenging situation.”