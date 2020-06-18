WatConsult bags e-commerce mandate for Meyer Vitabiotics

17 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

WatConsult, has bagged the integrated e-commerce mandate for Meyer Vitabiotics. For the record, Meyer Vitabiotics is a part of UK’s No. 1 Vitamin Company Vitabiotics, headquartered in London.

As per the mandate, ecommencify, the agency’s e-commerce division will focus on scaling Wellman, the internationally acclaimed multi-vitamin and mineral brand marketed by Meyer Vitabiotics in India, across various marketplaces including Amazon and Flipkart. Last year, Virat Kohli was appointed its brand ambassador.

Said Uma Kalekar, Director, Meyer Vitabiotics: “Our parent company, Vitabiotics is UK’s No.1 Vitamin Company and has been a pioneer in providing targeted nutrition across the life stage of an individual. Brands like Wellman, Wellwoman, Perfectil, Menopace, Pregnacare, Immunace etc. are all UK’s No. 1 Supplements in their respective categories. Our company is known for innovation and our brands have been awarded with the prestigious Queen’s Award for Innovation.”

Commenting on the win, Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult: “Vitabiotics has numerous differentiated brands in its fold providing targeted supplementation, which indeed has a huge potential on the e-commerce platforms. And, with the health and nutrition market growing exponentially year on year, it will be our endeavour to help the brand amplify its presence in the Indian market. Our goal would be to help the brand resonate with the Indian audience, enabling it to make its presence felt in a substantial way. With such a highly influential youth icon, Virat Kohli on board, we are excited about the prospects of this partnership.”