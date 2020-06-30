WatConsult adds HMD Global to its client roster

30 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

WatConsult, the Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) digital agency, has won the Online Reputation Management (ORM) and Digital Listening duties for HMD Global, the home of Nokia Phones. The agency bagged the account following a multi-agency pitch and will now handle the brand from its Mumbai office.

Said Ruchira Jaitly, Chief Marketing Officer – India, HMD Global: “I am excited to have WatConsult on board on this journey. Nokia phones are one of the most trusted and revered consumer tech portfolios in India and I cannot emphasise enough the need for us to continue building this trust into every aspect of our digital marketing efforts as we grow. We hold WatConsult to our highest expectations and know they will help us to maintain and build our credentials with our consumers and fans, bringing top skills and latest tech to the table.”

Speaking on the win, Heeru Dingra, CEO, WatConsult added: “It is our pleasure to have partnered with HMD Global for Nokia Phones, one of the most renowned brands in the mobile segment. This boosts our ORM vertical’s brand bouquet along with our capabilities in technology as we bring in more Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the listening business. With digital and social listening emerging as essential tools for brands, we look forward to assisting them in their digital voyage with the best of our solutions and strategy.”