VMLY&R partners CRIF High Mark for customer exp

11 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

VMLY&R India has been tasked with designing an online customer experience journey for CRIF High Mark, the credit information company.

Said Wilfred Sigler, Director Sales & Marketing, CRIF India: “The digital wave has revolutionized the credit sector. There is also a need to simplify and digitalise the process of procuring one’s own credit report from a credit bureau. Our understanding of user needs coupled with the digital expertise of VMLY&R can facilitate a smarter online user-interface that will significantly fortify the online customer journeys and make the customer experience seamless.

Added Alpa Dedhia, Business Director, VMLY&R India: “Not only are we working to create a connection between CRIF High Mark and their customers, but we want to build a community of people who find utility in solutions offered by CRIF High Mark. This is a time when consumers are becoming increasingly conscious about data security and are relying on peers, colleagues and relatives for financial information. Our goal is to help CRIF High Mark become a part of their network, a trustworthy institution that they can rely on to keep their data secure while providing services that will benefit their businesses and lives.”