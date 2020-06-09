UNEP, MoEFCC release campaign by Ogilvy

By A Correspondent

First, UNEP = United Nations Environment Programme and MoEFCC is Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Thankfully Ogilvy is not known has OI, though once upon a time we would call it O&M and since it’s now called The Ogilvy Group, we could call it as TOG. But we don’t, so let’s move on. The threesome came up with a campaign titled ‘Super Year For Nature & Biodiversity’ on World Environment Day.

The inaugural session saw the presence of some government biggies and UNEP Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza.

Said Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer India, Ogilvy: “To address UNEP’s global theme – Super Year for Nature & Biodiversity, we felt the need to highlight India’s endangered species. The rare sightings of these species and the wish to see more of them in their respective habitats inspired us to create the campaign.”