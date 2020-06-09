Uber calls on riders to prioritise safety

08 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Uber has launched a new marketing campaign, ‘Safer For Each Other’, to underscore that safety, too, can spread if riders sanitise their hands, wears a mask, and don’t travel when sick, thereby making the entire platform safer for the next rider.

Speaking on the launch, Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia said: ”At Uber, safety of everyone who uses our platform is a priority. The post-lockdown world is different from before, and we have to re-learn and re-adapt. Through #SaferForEachOther campaign, we aim to spread the message that every rider’s indulgence in their personal safety not only makes the driver safer, but also every trip that follows.”