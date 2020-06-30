Titan Raga ‘Proud to be Me’ campaign celebrates Pride

30 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

With the aim to encourage everyone to be their true selves, Raga by Titan today has launched a digital campaign ‘Proud to be Me’, that celebrates the spirit of self-expression and inclusivity in the society. Through this campaign, the brand talks about nurturing your relationship with your own self and embracing who you really are.

Sharing his thoughts on this campaign, Sirish Chandrashekar, Marketing Head, Titan Watches, said: “Raga as a brand has always celebrated one’s individuality and strength. ‘Proud to be me’ is all about cherishing one’s real self and taking pride in who we are.”

Added Divya Bhatia, Group Creative Director, Ogilvy: “In many ways I feel, this film is a natural step forward in thought-leadership. The world needs more inclusivity, acceptance and kindness. Begin with oneself, share with the universe.”