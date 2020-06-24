Taproot Dentsu launches fresh Commercial Series for MPL

24 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Mobile gaming and e-sports platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) has released a fresh set of television commercials (TVCs), conceptualised and executed by Taproot Dentsu. The films are part of the brand’s ‘Har Game Mein Jeeto’ campaign.

Speaking on the campaign, Pallavi Chakravarti, ECD, Taproot Dentsu said: “Creating this campaign was as rewarding for us as playing on MPL is for gamers. MPL has got some fantastic titles on its platform, and the multiple tournament formats and exciting prizes make the go-to even better. All we had to do was have fun and put the point across as sharply and simply as possible. It’s what I’d call a win-win situation.” MPL has over 40 games on its platform with numerous tournaments and exciting prizes on offer.

added Abhishek Madhavan, VP, Growth and Marketing, MPL: “We chose to work with Taproot Dentsu after a closely-contested multi-agency pitch due to their thorough understanding of our brief, our product and users. The current set of films that Taproot Dentsu has delivered hits the nail on its head in terms of conveying MPL’s unique value proposition and will be running across TV, digital and OTT platforms. We hope these will help further cement MPL’s position as India’s biggest gaming app.”