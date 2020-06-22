Stemrobo launches #Codeforhealth for K-12 kds

22 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

On International Yoga Day, Stemrobo Technologies, an Edtech startup in Stem Education (Stem being short for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), launched #Codeforhealth campaign, a challenge for K-12 students to show off their coding skills while innovating and learning about the importance of yoga

Said Rajeev Tiwari, Co-founder, Stemrobo Technologies: “Keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind which has brought the world to a standstill, we conceptualised #codeforhealth initiative at k-12 level where students can nurture knowledge, innovation and creativity in the field of Yoga and Stem with the help of Artificial Intelligence.”