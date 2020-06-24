Spotify campaign by 22feet Tribal Worldwide trends at #5

24 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

On World Music Day, Spotify India launched a Twitter campaign #PlayThis. The idea centred around the Twitterverse discovering playlists by using any emoji of their choice. Conceptualised by 22feet Tribal Worldwide, part of the DDB Mudra group, the activation gained traction in the very first hour, with people trying out different combinations of emojis to find a playlist. Through the day the engagement grew exponentially, where at one point the #Playthis trended at #5 worldwide.

Elaborating on the campaign, Debashish Ghosh, National Creative Director, 22feet Tribal WW said, “Music and emojis have quite a few things in common – both are universal languages that transcend boundaries and allow emotions to be expressed and shared. We decided to intersect these two and explore the ideas that emerged once we added Spotify’s key differentiator – their curated playlists, as the third element into the mix. That’s how #PlayThis on World Music Day came about. It was designed to connect in the moment with music fans and elevate their experience by making it participatory and personalised on the back of an automated engine. The response has been phenomenal and humbling to say the least. It reaffirms the belief that simple ideas still fly high.”