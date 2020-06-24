Sofit unveils new digital film

23 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Hershey India, one of the world’s leading snacking giants, recently unveiled a new digital film for its brand Sofit. Through this digital film, notes a communique, the brand encourages consumers to live their passions and an active lifestyle, as they step ahead each day stronger during this lockdown.

Commenting on the new digital film, Herjit Bhalla, Managing Director, Hershey India said: “While the lockdown is challenging for all of us, it has opened doors for pursuing a new hobby or skill. In today’s times, as consumers effortlessly don on different hats at home, we want them to also be cognizant about their health and overall well-being. Through Sofit’s latest digital film, we are encouraging our consumers to boost their energy and re-ignite their lost hobbies and passions.”

Added Sarosh Shetty, Director of Marketing at Hershey India: “The film beautifully captures how Sofit’s range of delicious, plant-protein based products like Sofit Soy Milk, Sofit Almond Milk and Sofit Protein Cookies give us some healthy energy to nurture our passions and hobbies, even in this challenging lockdown phase. This highly engaging film is based on an interesting creative idea wherein various inanimate objects such as a piano, paint brush, skipping rope, gardening tool, dumbbell and frying pan metaphorically rejoice at finally being put to use after such a long time. Through this film, Sofit aims to help its consumers face these unprecedented times with energy and vigour.’’