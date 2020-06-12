Sleepwell launches new consumer interface

12 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Mattress brand Sleepwell from Sheela Foam Ltd has rolled out a campaign titled Sleepwell@Home.

Said Rahul Gautam, Managing Director, Sheela Foam: “The health of our consumer has always been a priority for the company. In these times, we wanted to ensure our complete support to consumers by enabling access to a hygienic mattress in the most hygienic way. Right from the manufacturing process to the well-being of our staff and customers, we are taking all the precautionary measures to ensure everyone’s safety. We encourage our customers to avail convenience and safety of doorstep services with Sleepwell@Home.”