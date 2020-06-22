SBI Life’s #PapaHainNa salutes spirit of ‘New Fatherhood in the New Normal’

22 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

SBI Life Insurance unveiled a campaign under its digital property #PapaHainNa in form of a musical video sung and performed by playback singer Shaan along with his two sons Soham and Shubh. Highlighting the peculiar newfound fatherhood that has emerged during this lockdown, #PapaHainNa campaign commemorates the contribution of fathers who have all along stood by their family as a reassuring immunity against unforeseen difficulties.

With the release of the new digital video, the brand has created an interactive micro-site that gives fathers an opportunity to showcase the new roles taken up by them during lockdown.

Airing his thoughts on the campaign, Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand and Corporate Communication, SBI Life: “The lockdown has been a leveler for everyone, we are witnessing a refreshing trend where fathers have been taking familial responsibilities which traditionally rested with mothers. While #PapaHainNa continues to emphasis on father’s protective instincts, the film this year commemorates the newfound fatherhood responsibilities taken up by fathers across the board. We continue to leverage technology to spur conversations around fatherhood and with the video memorabilia option we hope to encourage fathers to continue their participation with new responsibilities at home and in the child’s life.”

Commenting on the same, Heeru Dingra, CEO, WatConsult added: “With lockdown inculcating a big sense of realization, new positive habits and familial roles amongst all of us, this campaign beautifully captures and highlights the changing roles of ‘fathers’ in the current times. Their commendable spirit to willingly stand for their family and equally participate in the household chores, indeed proves the fact that fathers can take up any role & responsibility that the situation demands, smoothly making it their new normal. The campaign also very strongly emphasises that Papa was, is and will always be there for you. In a bid to inspire many like them, this is a step to urge fathers across geographies to share their tales of ‘New Fatherhood in the New Normal’ and in return, get a personalised video sung by the well-renowned singer Shaan.”