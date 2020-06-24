Saregama hymns tunes of hope for old age homes

23 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

After the launch of its recent Ghar Le Aayein campaign, Saregama takes a step further to help the elderly find companionship and withstand challenging times through the power of music and pledges to donate Saregama Carvaan to old-age homes on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Commenting on this gesture, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India, said: “These are tough times and it’s important to be empathetic and sensitive to the emotional needs as much as health needs of the elderly in the society. We have pledged to donate Carvaan to the old age homes, hoping it will help them cope with their loneliness and boredom through the therapeutic power of music.”