Salaam, Namaste with Pepsi & Salman

02 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

In an endeavour to make these contactless Indian greeting a part of the pop culture, Pepsi, along with brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, have introduced a video campaign aims at inspiring the world that greeting each other with Salaam/Namaste is a perfect way to ensure social distancing and yet maintain connections responsibly.

Said an unnamed PepsiCo India spokesperson: “Existing habits and beliefs have never been challenged as much as they are being today. Social distancing will take centerstage as people step out of their homes once again. Public Pepsi® as a responsible brand, aims to champion the cause of contactless greetings by encouraging people to use our old age traditional ways of greetings with Salaam/Namaste.”