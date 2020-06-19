RoohAfza Fusion & Milkshake release new campaign

By A Correspondent

Hamdard Laboratories, which forayed in the Ready-to-Drink segment with RoohAfza Fusion and RoohAfza Milk Shake products, has released digital campaigns celebrating the ‘Double Dose’ of these flavour combinations. The campaigns crafted and conceptualised by FCB Ulka will be launched on digital media with the messaging – Freshness and Taste Ka Double Dose.

Said Mansoor Ali, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Hamdard Laboratories India: “We’ve always wanted to build bridges with the younger generation and offer them with products that would refresh their taste buds with a hint of nostalgia. The double dose signifies the unique punch of fruits with Roohafza in Roohafza Fusion, and milk with Roohafza in the Milkshake. Our aim has always been to innovate and treat our discerning consumers with our exciting, unique flavours. The launches and campaigns symbolise the entire family of RoohAfza as the ‘refreshingly local’ Indian brand that everyone relishes. ”

Added Surjo Dutt, National Creative Director of FCB Ulka: “Young people are irrepressible. They are endearing in their ability to break decorum and get away with it in broad daylight. And that’s what makes them so refreshing! We wanted to transplant the same refreshing and irrepressible quality to RoohAfza Fusion.”