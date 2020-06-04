Rishtey Cineplex in a new avatar from tomorrow

By A Correspondent

Viacom18’s movie channel Rishtey Cineplex is set to return starting tomorrww, June 5, 2020. With its brand promise ‘Filmein Must Hai’, the channel will air movies spanning across genres and films dubbed in Hindi from regional markets. The 500+ movie library will be available on DD Freedish and soon after on major cable and DTH platforms.

Notes a communique: “Relaunching after 15 months, Rishtey Cineplex will have a movie library of 1500+ hours, including 500+ unique titles and plans to host two movie festivals and a premiere every month. With Rishtey Cineplex’s relaunch, Viacom18 will further expand its movie portfolio gaining a significant presence in the Hindi movie space, with a unique set of movie catalogues for both Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex.”