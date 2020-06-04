RIP, Chandu Seth

04 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent [updated*]

Chandrakant Seth, popularly known as Chandu, passed away late May at a young age of 77 (July 23, 1943-May 23, 2020). After the news of Chandu’s passing came in, many of his friends and contemporaries sent in their remembrances (a Whatsapp group has started now only because of him… all fond memories).

Wrote Jayesh Ravindranath on Facebook: “Chandu was and will always remain to those who knew him, an extremely humble, affable and genial man. For most who were in the advertising industry in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s in Mumbai, would know Chandu, or of him.”

Ravindranath adds: “In the ’70s and ’80s, Everest Advertising was amongst the Top 5 ad agencies in the country, and a very charmed and happy environment to work in. Kitab Mahal on D N Road in Mumbai was the hub, and a fabulous place for anyone to be in. Such was the environment. A highly motivated place, with some fabulously brilliant people, across the spectrum of the agency and its departments.”

To name a few: MC Nair, Ahmed Ibrahim, Ali Merchant, Munawar Syed, Farhad Gimi, Harish Murjani, Maya Sami, Deepak Mankar, Keith Stevenson, Rekha Nigam, Nitin Karkare, Sulekha, PRP Nair, Paulomi Dhawan, Deep Bisen, Jayesh Ravindranath, Pramiti Madhavji, Sheila Kumar, Amar Dev, Rajiv Ruia, Geeta Gopalan, Pradeep Gidwani and many more.

Here are a few tributes:

Jayesh Ravindranath: “When most creative people walk around with a chip on their shoulder, Chandu was just the opposite. Ever willing to help, and resolve creative issues and challenges with simple, straightforward solutions. But the best part of Chandu was his smile. Warm, friendly and genuine – straight from the heart! In all these years of knowing Chandu, I never saw him get angry or throw a temper, which we advertising guys were very often accused of. Chandu could befriend any one – from 8 to 80, and crack a joke comfortably with even people he had met for the first time.”

Farhad Gimi: “Chandu Seth, in the ego-ridden advertising profession of our times, was a modest, soft-spoken gentleman. He had many award-winning campaigns under his belt, including Swissair, which won for our agency the Ad Club Award year after year. All these accolades, Chandu accepted with grace, without a trace of smugness or pride. This, and of course his innate charm and infectious laughter, is what endeared him to all his peers and friends. For, Chandu did have and still has many friends. Although Everest was a warm and friendly place his caring nature would ensure that all newcomers were made to feel welcome. It is always sad to lose a friend, but it is particularly sad to lose a dear friend. Farewell, dear Chandu, till we meet again in another Arcadia.”

Rajiv Sabnis: “Chandu was gem of a person. I remember he and I shot extensively for the Kerala Tourism campaign during the Grand Elephant march. He had this child-like excitement about every activity during this trip. Soaking in life every moment and always with a smile and few laughs”,

Paulomi Dhawan: Chandu could befriend anyone and make them feel at ease. A creative genius. His eye for detail, his amazing photography (which his son Himanshu inherits and daughter Bhairavi also) A good soul. A dear friend… we all enjoyed lunching with our tiffins together at the agency, working as teams on iconic brands like Swissair, Parle-G, Parle Monaco, Tortoise Mosquito Coils, Hawkins Pressure Cookers, Dinesh Suitings, Elpar. He even designed my wedding card. Just last year had a chai pe charcha with him and wife Jyotsana. We kept in touch through the years even when he was at Adfactors. Miss you, my friend.

Keith Stevenson: “His smile and demeanour!”

Maya Sami: “My dearest Chandu was my soul mate in creativity!”

Pramiti Madhavji: “He was very warm, always laughing, full of energy and fun”

RIP, Chandu Seth.

* From the Editor:

An earlier version of this article was incorrectly attributed to Ms Paulomi Dhawan who had informed us of Mr Chandrakant Seth’s passing. We had requested her to compile the tribute and so we thought it was written by her. Our apologies to Mr Jayesh Ravindranath from whose tribute on Facebook some parts of the article were published, without attributing him. We have now revised the tribute, and carried it with attributions to Mr Ravindranath.

Mr Ravindranath has sent us a email as per the advice of his legal counsel alleging plagiarism. Yes, there were some parts of the tribute that were indeed taken from what Mr Ravindranath has written, but we hadn’t seen it. And our objective was simply to pay tribute to fine and very popular advertising professional.

MxMIndia is governed by a strict Code of Ethics and we have a no tolerance policy on plagiarism. We consider plagiarism to be intellectual theft, and wish to apologise unconditionally to Mr Ravindranath, Ms Dhawan and the friends and family of Mr Seth. – Editor