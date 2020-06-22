‘Reverse Parenting’ is the need of the hour, says TOI campaign on Father’s Day

22 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

The Times of India is doing a content series under ‘Unlocking Diaries’ that chronicles how different sectors are opening up post the lockdown.

Speaking about the campaign, Sanjeev Bhargava, Director, Brand, TOI, commented, “As the world comes to terms with the new-normal, the older generations will find it increasingly alien and the younger ones will find ways to adapt. In this scenario, it become incumbent upon the younger generations to help their elders acclimatize to the new reality. This Father’s Day, TOI recognises this shift and helps create awareness for this new dynamic in old parent-child relationship.”

Talking about the video, Joy Chauhan, Senior Vice President & Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson, Gurgaon, added: “Curating such a thought-driven and purpose-led campaign for an iconic brand like TOI reaffirms the faith that we have in them towards making a difference to society. Our long-standing association with them has seen us contribute our creativity towards the cause in creating a host of impactful and compelling initiatives. Coupled with a sense of urgency in these testing times, the concept of #ReverseParenting film was one that needed to reach out to the audience at the very earliest. It drives forward the message and reiterates the fact that it is now time for the children to help their father ease into the new normal. Having made such a telling campaign, we look to make more of the same for them in the near future.”