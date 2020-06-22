Raj Nayak’s House of Cheer announces Happyness.me to measure happiness

22 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

House of Cheer Pvt. Ltd has announced the launch of its new division, Happyness.me, a proprietary tool that measures the happiness quotient of corporates and its people. House of Cheer is founded by former Viacom18 COO and leading media personality and entrepreneur Raj Nayak.

Commenting on Happyness.me, House of Cheer Managing Partner Namrata Tata said: “With over three decades of experience working in business and industry, we have learned that emotion drives us. Emotions motivate us, they inspire, and they energise us to be productive and to take control of our professional lives. We believe that happiness is the primary emotion that can maximise potential and that has not yet been truly leveraged in the Indian workspace,” adding: “Using behavioural psychology, neuroscience, and data-analytics, with inputs from experts in the field, combined with our team’s extensive experience leading large-scale operations, we have developed a unique proprietary service to measure the happiness quotient within an organisation and to provide customised solutions that empower leaders and inspire teams. Having partnered with one of the world’s leading human insights company’s, The Happiness Index, for our technology platform, we are hoping to usher in a new era in Indian business, focusing first and foremost on the backbone of any organisation, it’s people. Ours is a two- year program with regular, happiness audits that will help the CEO and the leadership team to prioritise on the mental and emotional well-being of their people. Our goal is to help organisations create a happiness journey and enable them with the happiness.me tool to visualise their company culture and implement strategies to create a happy flourishing working environment.”

Added Alan Gemmell, of the UK Trade Commission for South Asia: “I’m delighted that Raj Nayak, House of Cheer and The Happiness Index UK are launching Happyness.me, a critical solution for businesses and Corporate leaders to explore engaging ways to connect with their employees in the new world. India and the UK are tech powerhouses. This perfect partnership reflects the continuing global attraction of the UK’s creative and tech sectors, bringing together innovative tech with commercial expertise and creative brilliance.” And this is what Tony Latter, Co-founder & Head of Innovations at The Happiness Index UK said: “The future of work will look very different in terms of when, where and how people are working. Whether it is more employees working remotely, flexibly or in a globally distributed model, the challenges of effectively engaging and communicating with your people are increasing and mean that leaders require a new set of emotional skills and insight. We are tremendously excited to partner with the House of Cheer and the team at Happyness.me.”