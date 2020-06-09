Punjab gov appoints Sandeep Goyal as CEO of Punjab CSR Authority

08 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

The Punjab government has announced the appointment of media veteran Dr Sandeep Goyal as the first CEO of the recently constituted Punjab CSR Authority, which has been tasked with the responsibility of attracting CSR funds from industry both within Punjab, and from outside the state, and streamlining the CSR activities to coalesce into a set of common goals. The CEO will report to the Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Punjab.

Said Vini Mahajan, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Government of Punjab: “We are delighted to have Dr Sandeep Goyal as the first CEO of Punjab’s CSR Authority. Dr Goyal has spent more than three decades in the corporate world, both as a professional and as an entrepreneur. He has just the right credentials to lead the newly constituted Authority, given his easy access, past relationships and professional outreach to India’s top corporates”.

Added Goyal: “I am delighted to be selected by the Punjab Government to lead the CSR Authority. It is not an easy assignment. CSR funds are going to be under severe pressure because corporate profits are likely to be seriously impacted by the current pandemic and the lockdowns. Nevertheless, once the pall of gloom lifts somewhat, we will look to build durable and long-term partnerships with industry to support projects that benefit the state, and its subjects, across a broad spectrum of initiatives.”