Prashanth Challapalli, others set up Gravity Inegrated

01 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Commenting on the launch, Prashanth Challapalli, who worked with the Leo Burnett group until recently, said: “Gravity is a force that brings together diverse and seemingly unrelated entities to create a powerful and sustainable eco-system. Gravity Integrated brings together Business strategy, Consumer strategy, Marketing Communications and Technology to create and implement bespoke solutions to ensure brand relevance and financial growth. ”

Chandrabhan Singh is a marketer with 20+ years of business and brand building across brands like Philips, Diageo, Chennai Super Kings, Kesoram Industries and Gulf Oil and Kalyan Ram Challapalli omes with 18+ years of experience in consumer and brand strategy across India and SEA on both the agency and client side.

Elaborating on the value propositions of Gravity Integrated, Singh said: “We don’t ask for briefs, we ask for the biggest growth challenges a company wants to solve. If you are an entrepreneur with a product idea, we can help you from financial planning to distribution to marketing and communications. If you are a tech start-up, we can be your extended marketing and communications arm. If you are a brand that is looking to solve for growth on digital, we can help with digital strategy, content marketing as well as performance marketing. Each problem is unique and each solution from us is bespoke..”

Speaking pn the relevance of Gravity Integrated, Kalyan Ram Challapalli added: “Our business model has actually been the result of multiple brainstorming sessions with close friends who happen to be CEOs and CMOs. We listened to them and built our service suites as well as our operational structure. Our core leadership team is therefore made up of business leaders with P&L experience from the world of advertising, marketing, content and technology.”

The Gravity Integrated team senior management team also includes Ambar Chakravarty (co-founder of Addict Studios India) as Head of Content, Nolita Lobo-Mutschlechner (Ex-Marketing Head for Puma EMEA & India) as EMEA Brand and Marketing Consultant based out of Austria and Marc Chaudhary (An investment banker turned tech entrepreneur) as the Technology Head. More announcements are expected on the hiring front.