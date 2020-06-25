Platinum launches Kotak’s zero-contact account

25 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Madison World’s outdoor unit, Platinum Outdoor executed a pilot OOH campaign during 1 to launch Kotak Bank’s zero-contact, video KYC savings account .

Speaking about the campaign, Elizabeth Venkataraman, Joint President – Consumer, Commercial & Wealth Marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank said: “We are now living in a very different world and as a pioneer in digital banking, our focus has been on enabling our customers to transact safely & securely in a zero-contact manner. We are delighted to have introduced India’s first zero-contact, Video KYC savings account through which Kotak customers can now open a full-fledged savings account from the comfort of their home without the need for a visit to the branch or in-person interaction. While the campaign is being driven by digital media, with the lockdown gradually being lifted, we decided to selectively include OOH media in our campaign targeting key, high-impact locations in Mumbai.”

Added Dipankar Sanyal, CEO, Platinum Outdoor: “We always believed that OOH campaigns would pick up once the Unlocking phase starts. Kotak Bank has always been known for doing great outdoor campaigns. We managed to carve an impactful once again. The campaign was executed during our WFH status. It’s been a great learning experience.”